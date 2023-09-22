WWE Is Coming Down Under For Elimination Chamber 2024

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, Aussie wrestling fans will be treated to a premium live event for the first time in six years.

In a press release, WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil said, “Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE Premium Live Event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations.

"With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe.”

Aussie wrestling champ Rhea Rhipley, who made history when she won the 2023 Smackdown women’s world championship, is very proud that Australia will be hosting the event.

“I’m beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true. Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home.”

The event will also be broadcast in approximately 165 countries and in 25 different languages and is predicted to be watched in over 1 billion homes.