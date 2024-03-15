The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Would You Eat Python Meat? Researchers Say It Could Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Protein

Would You Eat Python Meat? Researchers Say It Could Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Protein

A new report has revealed that python meat could be a sustainable alternative to traditional meat because they are cheaper and easier to raise than chickens and cows.

The paper found that the commercial farming of these reptiles could offer a sustainable alternative to conventional livestock in places like southern Africa, where they are faced with the challenges of food security. 

The serpents’ cold blood means they require less energy, so eat rats only once a week. Comparatively, a cow goes through about 2.5kg of food a day. 

A study of python farms in Vietnam and Thailand found they were eight times more efficient at converting feed to meat than warm-blooded animals, and they also produce fewer greenhouse gases. 

So, what does snake meat actually taste like? Apparently, it’s just like chicken. 

Dr Daniel Natusch from Sydney’s Macquarie University said “reptile meat is high in protein and low in saturated fats.”

“I’ve had it barbecued. I’ve had it in satay skewers. I’ve had it in curries. I’ve had it with Indigenous people in the wilds of the Malaysian jungle.”

But to try it, you’d have to venture over to somewhere like Thailand or Vietnam, where Natusch and Botswana-based ecologist, Dr Patrick Aust, works monitoring commercial python farms.

“We’re not necessarily saying everyone should stop eating beef and turn to pythons but there needs to be a conversation about them having a more prominent place in the agricultural mix.”

“If humanity is serious about genuinely implementing sustainable practices and futureproofing ourselves, we need to start thinking outside the box,” Natusch said.

“But I totally get that your average Australian is probably going to turn up their nose at a bit of python steak.”

The researchers say that the commercial farming of pythons is more likely to take off in parts of Africa and Asia where eating snakes is not as taboo.

Rats Get High After Eating Marijuana From Police Evidence Room
NEXT STORY

Rats Get High After Eating Marijuana From Police Evidence Room

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rats Get High After Eating Marijuana From Police Evidence Room

Rats Get High After Eating Marijuana From Police Evidence Room

Rats are running around a New Orleans police station high after getting into confiscated marijuana being held as evidence.
Experts Reveal That Couples Should Sleep In Separate Rooms To Increase Their Chemistry

Experts Reveal That Couples Should Sleep In Separate Rooms To Increase Their Chemistry

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but according to experts it may also make some other body parts grow, as a new survey coming out of America reveals that couples who sleep in separate beds have a better sex life.
Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

A dog walker has been slammed online after he was caught on CCTV throwing a bag of his pet's poo into a resident's red garbage bin.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Bans Citizens From Owning Pet Dogs

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Bans Citizens From Owning Pet Dogs

A harsh new decree from the North Korean government has stated that canines should only be utilized for their meat and fur, leaving citizens at risk of severe repercussions if they choose to keep their dogs as pets.
Emergency Contraception Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Emergency Contraception Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Condoms and emergency contraception pills have been handed out at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Missouri, where abortion is illegal.