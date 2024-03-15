Would You Eat Python Meat? Researchers Say It Could Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Protein

The paper found that the commercial farming of these reptiles could offer a sustainable alternative to conventional livestock in places like southern Africa, where they are faced with the challenges of food security.

The serpents’ cold blood means they require less energy, so eat rats only once a week. Comparatively, a cow goes through about 2.5kg of food a day.

A study of python farms in Vietnam and Thailand found they were eight times more efficient at converting feed to meat than warm-blooded animals, and they also produce fewer greenhouse gases.

So, what does snake meat actually taste like? Apparently, it’s just like chicken.

Dr Daniel Natusch from Sydney’s Macquarie University said “reptile meat is high in protein and low in saturated fats.”

“I’ve had it barbecued. I’ve had it in satay skewers. I’ve had it in curries. I’ve had it with Indigenous people in the wilds of the Malaysian jungle.”

But to try it, you’d have to venture over to somewhere like Thailand or Vietnam, where Natusch and Botswana-based ecologist, Dr Patrick Aust, works monitoring commercial python farms.

“We’re not necessarily saying everyone should stop eating beef and turn to pythons but there needs to be a conversation about them having a more prominent place in the agricultural mix.”

“If humanity is serious about genuinely implementing sustainable practices and futureproofing ourselves, we need to start thinking outside the box,” Natusch said.

“But I totally get that your average Australian is probably going to turn up their nose at a bit of python steak.”

The researchers say that the commercial farming of pythons is more likely to take off in parts of Africa and Asia where eating snakes is not as taboo.