Would You Eat A Deep Fried Creme Egg? A Scottish Fish & Chip Shop Divides Customers

The Scots will deep fry just about anything, and one fish and chippy in Ayrshire, Scotland, has divided fans both online and in real life after selling deep-fried creme eggs.

Aldo’s Fish & Chip Shop in Ayrshire, Scotland, has divided fans by offering deep-fried creme eggs in the lead-up to Easter.

Sharing ontheir Facebook page; “'It's back, deep fried Creme Egg.. It's only 81 days till Easter”Another added: 'Kinda intrigued, kinda grossed out lol.'

While a third wrote: 'yeah, doesn’t sound great, but I’m also kinda curious about it.

'Others questioned the practicality of eating it, which is a good point 'It would scald the inside of your mouth surely, it's just hot sugar.'

Apple Updates Its Maps App To Offer Better And Safer Directions For Cyclists
Aussie cyclists will see improved, turn-by-turn directions to get to their destinations safely using Apple Maps as well as adding better detail about steep hills and dangerous routes for bikes.
'Rip Off' Scrambled Egg Surcharge Shocks Café Customer

A café customer was baffled over a surcharge on an Adelaide café's brunch menu.
Literacy And Numeracy Failures Remains Static In Schools Despite Extra Funding

The number of students failing literacy and numeracy standards has failed to budge despite extra funding being pumped into schools, the Productivity Commission has found.
Australia Urged To Follow Global Trend And Put A Tax On Sugar-Sweetened Drinks

Australia should follow the global trend and put a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks or remain the "odd one out", the Australian Medical Association says.
The Oldest Known Person Alive Is Now 115-Year-Old Spanish Woman, Maria Branyas Morera

Following the death of French nun Lucile Randon, 118, the Guinness World Records are seeking confirmation that 115-year-old Maria Branyas Morera is now the oldest known living person.