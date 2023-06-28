‘Worst Teacher In Italy’ Didn’t Show Up To Work For 20 Years

Cinzio Paolina De Lio worked in a high school near Venice, teaching history and philosophy. However, she only showed up for four out of the 24 years she was employed at the school and has been dubbed “the worst teacher in the country.”

It has been reported that she has used sick leave, holiday time and permits to attend conferences to avoid teaching lessons at the school.

But when she did turn up to work, she received many complaints. Pupils had gone on strike when she taught them after she was caught sending texts whilst conducting exams and giving feedback that was not relevant to the work.

The Repubblica newspaper attempted to report on her side of the story, but she told them, “Sorry, but right now I’m at the beach.”

“I will reconstruct the truth of the facts of this absolutely unique and surreal story,” the translation of what she said. “I don’t answer questions from journalists thrown around that wouldn’t do justice to the truth of my story.”

She was sacked by her school, but Ms De Lio took the school to court. She got her job back after her dismissal provision was declared illegitimate despite them being aware of her “disorganisation and carelessness.”

However, this decision was reversed, and she was sacked for her “absolute and permanent ineptitude for teaching.”

The supreme court has described Ms De Lio as “permanently and absolutely unsuitable” for the teaching job.