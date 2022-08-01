Worst News For Aussies As Beer Prices Are Set To Increase With Biggest Tax Hike In 30 Years

Australians are set to see the biggest tax hike on beer in over 30 years, which could see a pint go up to $15 - and to be honest if you’re in Melbourne or Sydney we’ve already been paying that for a while so who knows how much higher prices can get.

The increase is index-linked because of the soaring inflation rate and will see the cost of a keg go up by around $4 to $74, pushing pint prices up.

Australia is already the fourth highest taxed country on beer, with the alcohol industry hit by index-linked tax hikes twice a year under the current system.

Only Japan, Norway and Finland charge more tax on beer than Australia. The beer lobby is begging the government to slash the tax in their October budget and ease the pain for beer-lovers.

Prospects of a beer tax cut in Treasurer Jim Chalmers first budget seems unlikely as the government warned they face a financial black hole of debt, inherited from the Coalition.

'Our objective is to make sure that Australians actually get bang for buck for the taxes that they pay in the budget,' warned Dr Chalmers last week. “We listen respectfully to ideas put to us, but having ­inherited a trillion dollars in debt, and with lots of other pressures on the budget, it’s not possible to fund every one of them,” Dr Chalmers added.