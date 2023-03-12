The Project

Worms Rain Down From The Sky In Chinese City

Cloudy with a chance of worms? No thanks.

A video has gone viral after it showed a place in China looking like it was dealing with a downpour of worms.

Residents of the Liaoning province were encouraged to stay indoors or use umbrellas to avoid being hit by the alleged creepy crawlies.

The clip showed cars being covered in what looks to be masses of worms, and people scurrying to get away from them.

Many people have weighed in in the comment section to offer suggestions as to what the heck is happening here.

The scientific journal Mother Nature Network stated that the slimy worms were released from above after being caught up in a whirlpool, and then redistributed by heavy winds. Beautiful.

However, others suggested that they weren’t even worms at all. Many believed that they were in fact poplar flowers - a flower that looks a lot like worms. Anyone looking for wedding bouquet ideas?

So worms, flowers or flat out prank, the jury is out. But there is one thing we can all agree on, and that is we are all glad those cars didn’t belong to us.

