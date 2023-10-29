The Project

Worldwide Rallies Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas War

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have rallied in cities in Europe, the Middle East and Asia to show support for the Palestinians as Israel's military widened its air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Thousands also turned out at rallies in Sydney and Melbourne for both sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Hundreds of pairs of shoes and photographs were laid out at Martin Place to represent the 230 Israeli men, women and children kidnapped in raids by the militants on October 7.

During the vigil, people held posters saying "Bring them home now!", alongside artworks depicting "the realness and the ugliness of the war".

A pro-Palestine rally also occurred in Hyde Park, which organisers expected to see an even larger turnout than the 15,000-strong March through the CBD last weekend.

In Melbourne, Zionism Victoria estimated about 2,000 people gathered at Caulfield Park in the city's southeast to call for the hostages' immediate return. Victoria Police later said 1000 people attended the rally, where there were no incidents.

Thousands of people also gathered at the State Library in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday in support of a free Palestine, with children among the attendees holding placards in a sea of Palestine flags.

The crowd chanted "free, free Palestine", and one speaker told attendees: "What is going on is nothing short of genocide."

Rallies also took place across the world this weekend, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In one of Saturday's biggest marches, in London, aerial footage showed large crowds marching through the centre of the capital to demand the government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak call for a ceasefire.

