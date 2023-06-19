The Project

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

In what was sure to be a “please allow me to pay” lunch, the two richest people on the planet, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met up in Paris recently for lunch.

The pair probably talked about diving into their pools of money, building space rockets and other rich person things while the restaurant staff eagerly awaited to see if they would tip enough that they could retire.

The two dined at Cheval Blanc, owned by the Arnault family (So guessing he got to use his staff discount card) alongside Elon’s mother and Bernard’s two sons.

While it isn’t clear what the two ate, although we’re guessing it wasn’t a parma and chips, what has the business world all a titter is what the pair were meeting for.

Experts suggest that the meeting could have included talk about Arnault's involvement in advertising and social media.

Something Elon would be very interested in after his company Twitter has seen a decrease in advertising across the platform, something he is hoping to change now that he has handed over the reins to the company in recent weeks.

Musk is in Paris not just to meet with the insanely wealthy and talk at the tech seminar Viva Technology but to also meet with the country’s president Emmanuel Macron to hopefully confirm a Tesla factory in the country, posting a photo of the pair with the caption “Let’s Work Together #ChooseFrance”.

