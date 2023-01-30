The Project

World's Oldest Woman Attributes "Staying Away From Toxic People" To A Long Life

María Branyas Morera was confirmed as the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records on January 19.

At 115 years old, Morera has lived through the 1918 flu pandemic and two World Wars.

She was born in San Francisco in 1907 and moved to Spain when she was eight, where she has lived the rest of her life.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Morera gave over a century of advice for living a long life, including "staying away from toxic people".

She said she'd lived so many years because of "order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people".

"I think longevity is also about being lucky," Morera said, according to Guinness World Records.

"Luck and good genetics."

Image: LongeviQuest Supercentenarios

