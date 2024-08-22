World’s Oldest Person’s Secret To Long Life Is Staying Away From Toxic People

Maria Branyas Morera lived to be 117 years and 168 days, and lived through two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, the 1918 flu pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote on her account on X on Tuesday.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness."

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged Branyas' status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon at age 118.

At the time her status was acknowledged, Branyas attributed her longevity to “order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people”.

“I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics,” she added.

The oldest living person following Branyas' death is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, and is 116 years old, according to the U.S. Gerontology Research Group.