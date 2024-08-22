The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

World’s Oldest Person’s Secret To Long Life Is Staying Away From Toxic People

World’s Oldest Person’s Secret To Long Life Is Staying Away From Toxic People

The world’s oldest-known person, who died aged 117, said her secret to long life was staying away from toxic people and focusing on positive relationships.

Maria Branyas Morera lived to be 117 years and 168 days, and lived through two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, the 1918 flu pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote on her account on X on Tuesday.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness."

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged Branyas' status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon at age 118.

At the time her status was acknowledged, Branyas attributed her longevity to “order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people”.

“I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics,” she added.

The oldest living person following Branyas' death is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, and is 116 years old, according to the U.S. Gerontology Research Group.

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’
NEXT STORY

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće has sent the Donald Trump campaign a cease-and-desist letter over the use of her song ‘Freedom’—which has become Kamala Harris’ unofficial campaign song—in a video on social media.
Dad Picks Up Wrong Dog From Doggy Daycare

Dad Picks Up Wrong Dog From Doggy Daycare

A daughter was left shocked after her dog picked up the wrong dog from daycare.
Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

A fan was having the time of her life when she got onstage with American rapper Macklemore until she was arrested immediately after leaving the stage at the Lovestream festival in Slovakia.
Five Bodies Found In Sunken Wreck Of Superyacht Off Italian Coast

Five Bodies Found In Sunken Wreck Of Superyacht Off Italian Coast

Divers in Italy are recovering the bodies of five missing passengers from British tech magnate Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht, while the search continues for one more.
Primary school bans Gen Alpha slang like ‘gyatt’ and ‘skibidi’

Primary school bans Gen Alpha slang like ‘gyatt’ and ‘skibidi’

A primary school has banned students from using Gen Alpha slang words and phrases like ‘skibidi’, ‘gyatt’ and ‘mewing’.