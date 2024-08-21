The Project

World's Oldest Person Dies Aged 117

The world's oldest known person, Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who has lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, has died at the age of 117.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote on her account on X on Tuesday.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness."

Branyas was born in California on March 4, 1907, just one year after her parents emigrated to the U.S.

Eight years later, her family decided to return to Spain, settling in Catalonia. She lived the last two decades in Spain's Santa Maria del Tura nursing home.

In an account run by her family, Branyas said that she had felt "weak" days before her death was announced.

"The time is near. Don't cry, I don't like tears. And above all, don't suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy," she said.

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged Branyas' status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon at age 118.

The oldest living person following Branyas' death is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, and is 116 years old, according to the U.S. Gerontology Research Group.

