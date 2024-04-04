The Project

World’s Oldest Man, Juan Vicente Pérez, Dies Aged 114

The world’s oldest man, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, has died a month shy of his 115th birthday.

According Guinness World Records, Juan’s death was confirmed by Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira, where Juan lived. 

"Our dear Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, today with deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to you, to that archetype of a man from Tachira, humble, hard-working, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition,” he wrote on X.

"Together with my wife and children we had the pleasure and the pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones.

"My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope and that deep love for our state of Tachira.

"He will always be a symbol of goodness, wisdom and joy, which is why his legacy will live forever in our hearts and in our lives.

"Rest in peace my dear old man, my Don Juan Vicente. We will never forget you."

Guinness World Records announced Juan as the oldest man living in February 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days.

Juan credited his long life to “working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart."  

Juan Vicente was married to his wife Ediofina del Rosario García for 60 years until her passing in 1997, having 11 children, 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Guinness believes the next oldest man living is 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe of Japan, pending confirmation from his family.

The world's oldest living woman is Maria Branyas Morera, who is 117 years old. 

