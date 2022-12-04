World's Oldest Living Land Animal, Jonathan The Tortoise, Turns 190

Discovered in 1882 in the Seychelles, Jonathan has lived on the remote island of St Helena, which is about a six-hour flight west of Johannesburg, South Africa, in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean, for most of his life.

Shell measurements at the time estimated him to be 'fully mature", meaning he was at least 50 years with a hatch year of 1832, but he is suspected of being even older than that.

Even so, Jonathan is the oldest living tortoise ever recorded. The record was held by Tu'i Malila who died in Tonga in 1966 aged 189, with Jonathan's estimated age now beating that.

St Helena has planned three days of celebrations to mark the occasion, and live stream of Jonathan's big veggie feast will be shown from his home at Plantation House on the St Helena Tourism's Facebook page.

Joe Hollins, who is the island's resident veterinarian, has cared for Jonathan for decades.

“When you think, if he was hatched in 1832—the Georgian era—my goodness, the changes in the world," he said.

“The World Wars, the rise and fall of the British Empire, the many governors, kings, and queens that have passed, it’s quite extraordinary. And he’s just been here, enjoying himself.

I do think he’s fabulous, actually. He’s a great animal. And as a vet, what greater privilege is there than to be looking after the oldest known living land animal in the world?"