World’s Oldest Dog Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Portuguese pooch, Bobi, was named the oldest living dog ever earlier this year.

Bobi is a Rafeiro do Alentejo breed and lives in the Leira district of Portugal. Bobi’s owners will be throwing him a ‘very traditional’ Portuguese party this weekend with his family.

It has been reported that 100 people will be attending, with some even flying in from other countries.

There will even be dancers performing on the day. Bobi is also meant to be participating in one of these dances.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” Leonel Costa, Bobi’s owner, told Guinness World Records.

“They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

“Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he’s been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high, and if he spoke, only he could explain this success.

“We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives.”

Image: Guinness World Records