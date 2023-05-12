The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

World’s Oldest Dog Celebrates His 31st Birthday

World’s Oldest Dog Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Bobi!

Portuguese pooch, Bobi, was named the oldest living dog ever earlier this year.

Bobi is a Rafeiro do Alentejo breed and lives in the Leira district of Portugal. Bobi’s owners will be throwing him a ‘very traditional’ Portuguese party this weekend with his family.

It has been reported that 100 people will be attending, with some even flying in from other countries.

There will even be dancers performing on the day. Bobi is also meant to be participating in one of these dances.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” Leonel Costa, Bobi’s owner, told Guinness World Records.

“They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

“Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he’s been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high, and if he spoke, only he could explain this success.

“We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives.”

Image: Guinness World Records

Hamish Blake Attempts To Make The World's First Solvable Cake
NEXT STORY

Hamish Blake Attempts To Make The World's First Solvable Cake

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hamish Blake Attempts To Make The World's First Solvable Cake

Hamish Blake Attempts To Make The World's First Solvable Cake

Aussie comedian Hamish Blake is upping the ante again for his son's birthday cake as he attempts to make a solvable Rubik's Cube cake.
Data Breach Affecting Ambulance Victoria Paramedics Sparks Calls For Investigation

Data Breach Affecting Ambulance Victoria Paramedics Sparks Calls For Investigation

A data breach exposing the drug and alcohol test results of graduate paramedics has sparked calls for an urgent investigation into how it happened.
Australia Through To Eurovision Grand Final After Voyager Rock The Semi-Finals

Australia Through To Eurovision Grand Final After Voyager Rock The Semi-Finals

Perth rockers Voyager have made it through to the Eurovision final after performing in all their glam glory at the second semi final.
Elon Musk Announces Plans To Step Down As Twitter CEO

Elon Musk Announces Plans To Step Down As Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he's found a new chief executive for Twitter and will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.
Big Australia Is Coming With Migration Boom, But There Are Concerns About The Country’s Infrastructure Keeping Up

Big Australia Is Coming With Migration Boom, But There Are Concerns About The Country’s Infrastructure Keeping Up

When it comes to prawns, bananas, pineapples, and merinos, most of us agree: big is beautiful.