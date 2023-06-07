World's Obsession With Fast Fashion Causing Recycling Headache

Around 375,000 tonnes of new clothing comes into Australia annually, and 200,000 tonnes of that ends up in a landfill.

The average Aussie disposes of around 10kg of clothing every year, equivalent to two winter coats, six pairs of jeans, three dresses, five t-shirts, a pair of shoes and a bag of odd socks.

"It's actually a really big problem. We're second only to the Americans in how much new clothing we're buying. And then we're throwing them away at the end of their lives because there's no other good solution for them," Executive Director of WRAP Asia Pacific, Claire Kneller, said.

To help minimise the environmental impact of this waste, a new National Clothing Product Stewardship Scheme is being proposed.

The scheme involves a four-cent levy on every item sold.

The money raised from the levy is then used to fund solutions to reduce the environmental burden of fashion waste and drive the Aussie garment industry to clothing circularity by 2030.

So far, six brands have signed up: Big W, David Jones, Lorna Jane, Rip Curl, RM Williams and The Iconic, and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has sent a stern warning to those dragging their feet.

"This can be an industry-leading approach; you take charge, or I'll do it," she said.

"This is your one-year warning."