World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

The world’s most remote post office, located in Port Lockroy in Antarctica, not only offers postal duties but also is responsible for counting penguins as part of environmental data collection.

Nicknamed the ‘Penguin Post Office’, it has been in Antarctica for 80 years and is currently staffed by four people.

It is managed by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, and the charity pays the wages of those employed there between November and March.

While you might think being that far out from civilization would limit human contact, the post office is also in charge of managing the thousands of tourists that visit.

The lodgings the four postmasters live in are quite simple as well, with no running water, no internet and no phone service.

The applications for this year have closed already, but if it sounds like something you’d be into, be warned: the four roles have received as many as 2,500 applicants in one year.

"Living there is quite hard work. You might be working 12-hour days. There's not much time for rest and relaxation,” Camilla Nichol, the chief executive of the Trust, told The Washington Post.

"We get people of all ages from all over the world," Nichol added.

"We are looking for people who are fit and resilient and really love meeting people and visitors."