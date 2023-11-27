The Project

World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

Are you sick of the hustle and bustle of city life, or are you just over being around people? Well, do we have the job for you.

The world’s most remote post office, located in Port Lockroy in Antarctica, not only offers postal duties but also is responsible for counting penguins as part of environmental data collection.

Nicknamed the ‘Penguin Post Office’, it has been in Antarctica for 80 years and is currently staffed by four people.

It is managed by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, and the charity pays the wages of those employed there between November and March.

While you might think being that far out from civilization would limit human contact, the post office is also in charge of managing the thousands of tourists that visit.

The lodgings the four postmasters live in are quite simple as well, with no running water, no internet and no phone service.

The applications for this year have closed already, but if it sounds like something you’d be into, be warned: the four roles have received as many as 2,500 applicants in one year.

"Living there is quite hard work. You might be working 12-hour days. There's not much time for rest and relaxation,” Camilla Nichol, the chief executive of the Trust, told The Washington Post.

"We get people of all ages from all over the world," Nichol added.

"We are looking for people who are fit and resilient and really love meeting people and visitors."

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    A woman has gotten herself into trouble for wanting to bring her baby to her sister's child-free wedding, deciding not to attend at all if an exception couldn't be made for her son.
    Mario Kart has been named the most stressful game to play, increasing your heart rate by an extra 32.81%, according to a study.
    A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.
    Tuesday’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK is the world’s first transatlantic flight on a large aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
    Big family dinners, especially during the holiday season, can get quite heated when politics comes up for debate.