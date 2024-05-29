The Project

World’s Longest-Serving Flight Attendant Dies Aged 88

The world’s longest-serving flight attendant, Bette Nash, died at 88 after nearly 70 years of service in the sky.

American Airlines took to X to mourn the loss of Nash after her 70 years of airborne service, after she died following a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

"She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant," the airline said.

"Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette." The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also released a statement following the loss of Nash.

“Remembering DCA-based Flight Attendant Bette Nash. Bette’s career spanned six decades, starting with Eastern Airlines in 1957.

“She touched many with her warmth, dedication, and service.”

In 2022, Nash received the title of the longest-serving flight attendant from Guinness World Records.

In an interview with WJLA, she reflected on what the industry was like at the beginning of her career.

“You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible,” she told WJLA.

“You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take ya off the payroll!”

She added that the airline would check on her when she was at home to ensure she was not living with a man because back then, flight attendants had to be single.

