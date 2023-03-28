The Project

‘World’s Loneliest Home’ On A Deserted Island In The US Sold For Just $460,000

A lonely shack in the US has been dubbed the ‘World’s Loneliest Home’ and sold for only AUD$460,000.

Duck Ledges Island is just off the coast of Maine in Wohoa Bay.

“Duck Ledges Island, offered in its entirety. There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world!” the listing stated.

The island holds a quaint wooden cabin that was built in 2009. It has a spacious living area and panoramic views of the ocean.

“The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sandy beaches on both sides.”

“The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment.” And who wouldn’t want cute little seals as neighbours?

“As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else.”

“Good anchorage and good landing points at any tide. Mooring included adjacent to the island and just a short boat ride from Jonesport Public Marina or Addison facility.’

Unfortunately, there is no bathroom in the home, but there is an outhouse.

Image: Coldwell Banker Realty

