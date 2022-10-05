The Project

World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

A woman from the U.K., who owns the world's largest Pokémon collection with over 20,000 items, is set to sell the whole lot and could fetch up to half a million dollars for it.

An anonymous woman from Hertfordshire, U.K., has spent the last 25 years of her life collecting over 20,000 items of Pokémon memorabilia, the largest Pokémon collection in the world.  

   

The collection contains everything from trading cards, video games and posters to books and even toilet paper, all obtained from the U.K., U.S., France, and Japan.  

 

   

But, after spending her life trying to catch 'em all, the seller has decided that now is the time to auction off the collection "for financial reasons".  

   

The seller will be keeping a few sentimental items for herself, but the rest of the collection will be sold as one lot on October 18.  

   

"This is a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia that has ever come to the market. It is currently being stored in a secure lock-up," David Wilson-Turner, head of the toy department at Hansons Auctioneers, said.  

   

"Pokémon has been soaring in value in the collectors' market for six years.  

   

"Wealthy young people in their 20s and 30s who got into Pokémon when they were children are buying, and prices have spiked.  

   

"This is a fantastic investment opportunity for a wealthy Pokémon collector or any wise investor.” 

