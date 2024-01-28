World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Icon Of The Seas, Sets Sail On Its Maiden Voyage

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship measures at 365 metres long, and its 20 decks can house up to 7,600 passengers, of which more than 5,600 of those are guests.

The huge ship cost $2 billion to build and guests will be hard to run out of things to do onboard.

It boasts seven swimming pools, six waterslides, a surf simulator, mini golf, rock climbing, as well as 40 bars, restaurants and lounges.

The Icon is divided into themed ‘neighbourhoods’, including ‘Hideaway Deck’, which is a child-free zone.

The ship, which was christened by Inter Miami player Lionel Messi last week, has set sail from Miami, Florida, on its maiden voyage.

It will spend most of its time doing seven-night itineraries sailing the Easter and Western Caribbean, visiting the Bahamas, St. Thomas and St Kitts and Nevis.