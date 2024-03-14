The Project

World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo has announced he's engaged after proposing to his partner Leighton Morrell on the club's pitch at Cooper's Stadium.

Australian Cavallo came out as the world's only top-flight openly gay male professional footballer at the time in October 2021 and has since become a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights.

The 24-year-old Cavallo, who posted photographs of his proposal to his partner Leighton Morrell on social media at the stadium where he has played for three years, said he wanted to "share the 'special moment" on the pitch.

"Starting this year with my fiance. Mr & Mr Coming soon," Cavallo wrote in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of him getting down on one knee to propose to his partner.

"Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise.

"You're (sic) endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically.

"It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started."

With AAP.

