World's First Hoverbike Unveiled In the U.S.

Finally, a good reason to go back to the future.

While that hasn't happened just yet, future Star Wars podracers might be able to get their hands on a real hoverbike as early as next year.

Assuming the Force really is with us.

American company AERWINS Technologies debuted their XTURISMO hoverbike at the North American Auto Show in downtown Detroit.

The launch of the new hoverbike included a live demonstration at the Coleman A Young International Airport, leaving many onlookers excited to get back to the future.

The futuristic design has been in development for the last two years, built with a gasoline-electric hybrid Kawasaki motor and a myriad of safety features and sensors to keep riders safe, such as collision avoidance and radar.

It's still unconfirmed whether it has cup holders.

The hoverbike is currently being sold in Japan, where the local authorities haven't classified the vehicle as an aircraft, allowing anyone to pilot it without an additional licence.

CEO Shuhei Komatsu said he's hoping the U.S. government similarly classifies its XTURISMO as a non-aircraft.

We're hoping Albo says the same thing - we want hoverbikes!

The estimated price for the current vehicle is $777,000, which is still cheaper than a studio apartment in Australia.

Komatsu said by 2025, he hopes to be able to get the cost down for a smaller, electric hoverbike to about $50,000.

He said he thinks consumers will buy the machine for recreation, and governments will buy it for law enforcement and for inspecting infrastructure.

But we all know the real reason anyone will buy it is to fly over traffic or take up the mantle of Batman.

