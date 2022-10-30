The Project

World's First Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Opens So You Can Spoil Your Pooches

An entrepreneur has decided to combine two of his passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.

Rahmi Massarweh, a dog owner and classically schooled chef, made the decision to focus on his new canine cafe instead of his previous demanding work managing a fine dining establishment.

In San Franciso's hip Mission District, the restaurant Dogue (pronounced like Vogue) opened last month.

This is not a restaurant for dogs on a budget.

Doggie diners may enjoy a multi-course "bone appetite" lunch for $75 per dog, that includes dishes like chicken skin waffles and fillet mignon steak tartare with quail egg.

Massarweh states that a similar lunch for people in the San Francisco might cost up to $500 and  the ingredients he uses are not inexpensive.

He spends hours cooking and preparing for his service. Although the doggie dishes are perhaps a tad bland for a human palate, everything is of human-grade quality.

“When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There’s a lot of method and detail to what we do,” he said.

“Our pastries, for example, take about two days on average to make. I know they’re going to be eaten in two seconds.”

What does the owner get out of it other than seeing their little fur baby finally get the birthday meal they deserve?

Well, the “bone appetite” also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human. That’s one expensive mimosa.

Dogs lucky enough to go clearly love it but not all humans are fans.

Some people online have expressed their discomfort over the price of the spoiled pets, noting the city's income inequality, gentrification, and homelessness.

But Massarweh claims he has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from his customers, who value having a place to spoil their dogs.

The only question left to ask is what kind of bag do you get when you ask for a doggy bag?

Halloween Decorations May Be Killing Our Wildlife

