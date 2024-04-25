World’s Chocolate Supply Under Threat As Virus Spreads

The study, authored by Professor Benito Chen-Charpentier from the University of Texas, researched the effects of ‘Cacao Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD).

“This virus is a real threat to the global supply of chocolate,” Professor Chen-Charpentier told The New York Post.

The disease is spread by mealybugs that eat the crop, and causes swelling of the stem and roots of the cacao trees, and causing the cacao pods to be rounder and shrink.

According to the study, the disease’s exacerbated spread is caused by “globalisation, climate change, agricultural intensification and reduced resilience in production system”.

It is estimated that between 15 to 20 per cent of cacao tree harvests are lost every year to CSSVD in Ghana, which is the world’s second largest exporter of the crop.

“Ghana has lost more than 254 million cacao trees in recent years,” Prof Chen-Charpentier said.

The study explained that because mealybugs are resistant to pesticides, farmers must fight the disease by destroying infected plants, breeding disease-resistant trees and using CSSVD vaccines on trees - but the vaccines are expensive.

The study proposed a mathematical-based way of calculating how far each vaccinated tree must be from each other to stop mealybugs from plant-hopping.

“Mealybugs have several ways of movement, including moving from canopy to canopy, being carried by ants or blown by the wind,” Professor Chen-Charpentier said.

“What we needed to do was create a model for cacao growers so they could know how far away they could safely plant vaccinated trees from unvaccinated trees in order to prevent the spread of the virus while keeping costs manageable for these small farmers.”