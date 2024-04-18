The Project

World’s Busiest Airport Thrown Into Chaos As Dubai Recovers From Deluge Of Rain

The United Arab Emirates is attempting to dry out from the heaviest rain ever recorded after a deluge flooded out Dubai airport, disrupting flights through the world's busiest airfield for international travel.

The rains began late on Monday, soaking the sands and roadways of Dubai with 20mm of rain, according to meteorological data collected at Dubai International Airport.

The storms intensified about 9am on Tuesday and continued throughout the day, dumping more rain and hail onto the overwhelmed city.

By the end of Tuesday, more than 142mm of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours.

At the airport, standing water lapped on taxiways as aircraft landed.

Arrivals were halted on Tuesday night, and passengers struggled to reach terminals through the floodwater covering surrounding roads.

Dubai International Airport acknowledged on Wednesday morning that the flooding had left "limited transportation options" and affected flights as aircraft crews could not reach the airfield.

"Recovery will take some time," the airport said on the social platform X.

Emirates said the airline had halted check-in for passengers departing from Dubai itself from 8am until midnight on Wednesday as it tried to clear the airport of transit passengers - many of whom had been sleeping where they could in its cavernous terminals.

Passengers on FlyDubai, Emirates' low-cost sister airline, also faced disruptions.

Paul Griffiths, the airport's CEO, acknowledged continued issues with flooding on Wednesday morning, saying every place an aircraft could be safely parked was taken.

Some aircraft had been diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the city-state's second airfield.

With AAP.

Image: X/@aviationbrk

