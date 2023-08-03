World’s Best Beaches Revealed

Everybody loves the beach, the cool waters, the warm sands, and the poisonous box jellyfish, what’s not to love? And while Australia has its fair share of beautiful beaches, how does it stack up next to the most gorgeous beaches from around the world? Well Big 7 Travel have released their list of the best beaches in the world and Australia does alright.

Coming in at number five, Whitehaven beach in the Whitsundays does Down under proud. Its beautiful long coastline got us into the top five. Finishing off the list we have Kendwa beach in Zanzibar at number four, Jalousie Beach in St Lucia at number three, Columbia’s Cabo San Juan beach at number two and then the greatest beach in the whole entire world is White Beach near Port Barton in the Philippines. According to Big 7 travel ‘The only way to reach the beach is by hopping on a boat from Port Barton [a nearby village] or taking a very bumpy journey in a four-by-four – being hard to reach means the beach is clean and wonderfully quiet. Think hammocks, powdery white sand, kayaks to rent, and of course, crystal-clear water. All with a backdrop of lush forests’

Australia also had Hyams beach in New South Wales at number Ten and Turquoise Bay in Exmouth WA at number sixteen. Which isn’t surprising, Australia has some pretty amazing beaches. So don’t bother traveling anywhere else, you’ve probably got a world class beach down the road.