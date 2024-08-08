World Record Holder Lamecha Girma Taken To Hospital Following Fall In 3000m Steeplechase

The current world record holder was on track to take out a medal in the event when he clipped a hurdle during the final lap of the race, falling and landing heavily on his back and head.

On-site medics at the Stade de France attended to Girma, 23, as he lay motionless after the fall. The athlete was fitted with a neck brace before being taken from the track on a stretcher.

According to the French outlet L’Equipe, Girma was taken to hospital where he was conscious and speaking.

The race continued on, with defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco taking out the gold medal.

“We regret that one of the athletes fell in this steeplechase final. The athlete from Ethiopia,” El Bakkali said after the race.

“It is unfortunate that it happened. There was respect in the competition among the athletes.”

In a statement, Paris 2024 organisers said: “Following his fall in the 3,000m steeplechase, Lamecha Girma received immediate care from the on-site medical teams. Our thoughts are with him and we are sending him our very best wishes for a swift recovery. Paris 2024 is in close contact with the Ethiopian NOC to stay updated on his condition.”