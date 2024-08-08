The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

World Record Holder Lamecha Girma Taken To Hospital Following Fall In 3000m Steeplechase

World Record Holder Lamecha Girma Taken To Hospital Following Fall In 3000m Steeplechase

Ethiopian athlete Lamecha Girma was taken to hospital after a nasty fall in the 3000m steeplechase final on Thursday morning.

The current world record holder was on track to take out a medal in the event when he clipped a hurdle during the final lap of the race, falling and landing heavily on his back and head. 

On-site medics at the Stade de France attended to Girma, 23, as he lay motionless after the fall. The athlete was fitted with a neck brace before being taken from the track on a stretcher. 

According to the French outlet L’Equipe, Girma was taken to hospital where he was conscious and speaking. 

The race continued on, with defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco taking out the gold medal. 

“We regret that one of the athletes fell in this steeplechase final. The athlete from Ethiopia,” El Bakkali said after the race. 

“It is unfortunate that it happened. There was respect in the competition among the athletes.”

In a statement, Paris 2024 organisers said: “Following his fall in the 3,000m steeplechase, Lamecha Girma received immediate care from the on-site medical teams. Our thoughts are with him and we are sending him our very best wishes for a swift recovery. Paris 2024 is in close contact with the Ethiopian NOC to stay updated on his condition.”

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back
NEXT STORY

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

Jack Black has reassured fans Tenacious D will “be back” after a break following Kyle Gass's controversial joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Whale Steals The Show In Olympics Surfing Competition

Whale Steals The Show In Olympics Surfing Competition

A whale has stolen the show during the surfing events in the Olympics.
Colin Farrell Gave Up Drinking To Better Support Son Living With Intellectual Disability

Colin Farrell Gave Up Drinking To Better Support Son Living With Intellectual Disability

Actor Colin Farrell has started a charity that will provide support for young adults who have an intellectual disability, saying he quit drinking to be a better father to his son with Angelman syndrome.
Family Of French Explorer Killed In Titan Submersible Implosion Sue OceanGate

Family Of French Explorer Killed In Titan Submersible Implosion Sue OceanGate

The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion have filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $US50 million ($A76 million) that accuses the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

A pay rise for early learning educators is a step towards universal childcare, the prime minister says.