World Number One Tennis Champ’s Strange Training Technique

And it’s not the weights on the shoes trick.

Everyone is worried about mouth breathing these days. There was last year’s TikTok trend of taping your mouth shut while you sleep, which according to a CNN article from 2022 can actually be dangerous. 

Meanwhile Dr Zac at news.com.au said mouth breathing is harmful to your health. Plus, the founder of a facial aesthetics consultancy firm called QOVES Shafee Hassan reckons mouth breathing can make you ugly. 

There is an all-out war on mouth breathing right now. Well turns out world number one tennis player Iga Swiatek has joined the trend, taping her mouth shut while she trained. 

 

The 22-year-old tennis champ was seen training in Montreal with tape on her face as she got herself match fit for the Canadian Open. 

People were intrigued by this bizarre training technique, as news.com.au reported Tennis writer Kamakshi Tandon commented “A lot of coaches are going to be very interested in this new training method.” 

 

But Iga was able to explain the interesting training technique and clear up the confusion “It’s harder to breathe when you are only breathing through your nose and it is easier for my heart rate to go up … but I am not going to be able to explain it properly because I am not an expert,” 

 

So maybe the New Zealand comic ‘The boy with tape on his face’ was ahead of the game this whole time. 

