World Health Organization Recommends Yoga Be Offered In Offices

Health global bodies say employers should do more to promote workplace mental health.

Yoga classes should be offered in workplaces, according to the World Health Organization, to combat rising rates of depression.

Yoga is known for its mental health benefits, with breathing and stretching exercises leading to stress reduction. In addition to the usual benefits, seeing your boss in a vulnerable 'happy baby' pose could lighten the mood of the most sullen employee.

The recommendations, developed in partnership with the International Labour Organization, are intended to help lessen mental illness at work.

There should also be opportunities for other "leisure-based physical activity" in the workplace, such as walking or gym classes.

The WHO and ILO advised that companies should find outside locations for employees to use if these physical activities can't be done in offices or other settings.

It should be mentioned here that if you don't have room to walk at your job, adding a little yoga to the day may not be enough to combat depression, perhaps asking your boss to work outside of the cage you are being kept in should be step number one.

WHO also called for managers to take stress management classes and receive mental health training to recognise employees who are having difficulties.

Authors of the document wrote: "High workload increases the risk of symptoms of mental health conditions". They stated that companies should examine employee workloads to ensure that no one is at risk of burnout.

The question is: will bosses lighten the workload to make room for the yoga classes? Cynics might predict that the yoga classes will be full of people stressing about the work they are pushing aside to make space for the yoga class.

Also, where will they hold these Yoga classes? Even the greatest yogis might struggle to find mindfulness under fluorescent light on the folded-up boardroom table.

"It's time to focus on the detrimental effect work can have on our mental health," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general.

"The wellbeing of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health can also have a debilitating impact on a person's performance and productivity."

Hopefully, many bosses see the benefits in extending some kindness and offering stress-relieving activities like yoga for their staff. It's time to stop bending over backwards and start doing a half-standing forward bend.

