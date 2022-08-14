The Project

World Health Organisation Opens Public Forum For Suggestions On Renaming Monkeypon

The World Health Organisation is asking the public in an open forum for a new name for monkeypox.

Critics have raised concerns that the name ‘monkeypox’ could be seen as discriminatory or stigmatising.

WHO announced the upcoming name change after meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

FAO helps to identify the best practice for naming new human diseases to "avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimise any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."

“This group of global experts - convened by WHO - agreed on new names for #monkeypox virus variants, as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus, and variants—or clades—with current best practices,” WHO said in a statement.

WHO also announced the name-change of two claves of the monkeypox virus — known as the Congo Basin and West Africa clades — would be now named Clade I and Clade II.

The public can submit name suggestions for monkey pox on its website.

Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy
    Pregnant women can safely receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, ending up with side effects less frequently than people who aren't pregnant, a Canadian study has found.
    A lawyer for former US president Donald Trump signed a statement in June that said all classified material held in boxes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government, the New York Times reports.
    The Prince of Wales has praised the "resilience" of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.
    Jenny has gone hard on the revenge!
    It seems nothing can get New Yorkers to bat an eyelid these days.