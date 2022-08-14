World Health Organisation Opens Public Forum For Suggestions On Renaming Monkeypon

Critics have raised concerns that the name ‘monkeypox’ could be seen as discriminatory or stigmatising.

WHO announced the upcoming name change after meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

FAO helps to identify the best practice for naming new human diseases to "avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimise any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."

“This group of global experts - convened by WHO - agreed on new names for #monkeypox virus variants, as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus, and variants—or clades—with current best practices,” WHO said in a statement.

WHO also announced the name-change of two claves of the monkeypox virus — known as the Congo Basin and West Africa clades — would be now named Clade I and Clade II.

The public can submit name suggestions for monkey pox on its website.