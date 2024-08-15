The Project

World Health Organisation Declares Mpox A ‘Global Health Emergency’

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread.

Mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - can spread through close contact and while it is usually mild, it can be fatal in rare cases.

It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

An emergency committee met earlier on Wednesday to advise WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on whether the disease outbreak constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern," or PHEIC.

PHEIC status is the WHO's highest level of alert and aims to accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," Tedros said.

The outbreak in DR Congo began with the spread of an endemic strain, known as clade I.

But a new variant, clade Ib, appears to spread more easily through routine close contact, including sexual contact.

It has spread from DR Congo to neighbouring countries including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, triggering the action from the WHO.

"The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying," Tedros added.

Tedros said on Wednesday that WHO had released $US1.5 million ($A2.3 million) in contingency funds and plans to release more in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Africa's top public health body declared an mpox emergency for the continent after warning that the viral infection was spreading at an alarming rate, with more than 17,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths this year, mainly among children in DR Congo.

A total of 13 countries have reported cases.

With AAP.

