World Cup Fans Stunned As Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch After Portugal Thrash Switzerland In World Cup

He was left on the bench until the 73rd minute in Portugal's game against Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16.

In what will be a very, very scant consolation for Ronaldo, his national team had one of their greatest World Cup victories of all time in a 6-1 thrashing, putting Portugal through to the quarter-finals and another step towards a potential first-ever World Cup final victory.

But, that's only important if you regard football as a team sport, which Ronaldo clearly doesn't.

CR7, as he's nicknamed, put on a brave face for most of the match, grinning and bearing the saddening images of his teammates scoring goal after goal, but as the final whistle blew, he could bear no more of this disaster.

As his celebrating teammates basked in the adoration of their fans, Ronaldo immediately stormed off the pitch.

I mean, you can't blame him. Imagine if YOUR team had just made the World Cup quarter-finals. You'd be furious.

And you can see why Ronaldo would be annoyed that he hadn't been picked to start the match. The coach clearly made a dreadful mistake.

I mean, sure, the team won 6-1, but what about Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos? He had a shocker. No, wait, sorry, my bad. He scored three goals.

Let's ignore that for a second, though. Sure, that's some short-term gain, but clearly, the coach isn't thinking about the future.

By the next World Cup, Romas will be a creaky 25 years old. Walking onto the pitch with a zimmer frame, no doubt.

Yet the spritely Cristiano Ronaldo will be but 41 years old, barely old enough to shave. Should Portugal really be sacrificing its future like this?

Part of Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness is his single-mindedness and his drive. It's what's fuelled his competition with Lionel Messi to be the greatest of all time, or the GOAT.

I mean, he's certainly like a goat. He's stubborn, can climb trees, and is known to eat tin cans (citation needed).

He's obsessed with being the greatest of all time when realistically, he's not even the greatest Ronaldo in World Cup history.

Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário won two World Cups and scored 15 goals in the final series. That's compared to CR7's zero World Cups and 8 goals.

Let's just hope things work out in the quarter-finals, common sense prevails, Ronaldo is reinstated to the starting lineup, Portugal loses 8-1, and Cristiano scores. Then everyone's happy, surely.

After all, you can't spell "Cristiano Ronaldo is a petulant, past-his-prime primadonna" without "Cristiano Ronaldo".