World Aquatics Offers New ‘Open’ Category For Transgender Swimmers

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is taking place in Berlin and kicks off in October, where the change will be implemented.

A statement on Wednesday said the open category pilot programme displayed World Aquatics’ “unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities.”

The organisation said that 50 and 100 metre events in all four strokes will be included in the open category, with more events to possibly be added in the future.

Participating athletes must be affiliated with their national federation.

They can choose to compete individually, for their club, team or national federation.

Last year, transgender athletes were banned from competing in women’s events unless the change of gender came before the age of 12.

However, World Aquatics said at the time that they were exploring an open category.

"When World Aquatics instituted its policy on eligibility for the men's and women's competition categories, we committed to exploring the creation of an open category," World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said.

"True to our word, a team of experts has diligently worked to make this a reality. I would like to thank all those who have helped World Aquatics to deliver this opportunity."

The competition is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 8.