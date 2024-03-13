The Project

Working Out Once A Week May Be Enough To Keep Fit

Forget reps, sets, and gains, because a surprising new study has revealed getting ripped doesn’t need to involve spending hours in the gym.

Apparently,  anyone aged 20-35 can maintain strength and muscle size by doing just one training session a week! Amazing! Who knew people went to the gym as often as once a week?

Fitness expert Greg Nuckols told Stylist that “knowing that you can maintain virtually all of the strength you’ve built, with very little time investment can help when people either don’t have the time or motivation to put in long hours in the gym”.

Though fitness fanatics do still have to do some heavy lifting. 

Apparently, a combination of deadlifts, pull ups, and bench presses can do the trick, but only if you do them for an hour.

And while it might not be great news for gym junkies, it’s certainly great news for those of us who can only face the gym for an hour a week.

Apparently as long as you maintain the intensity of your workout, by lifting the same amount of weight, you should be able to maintain the gains with just one session a week.

Professor of integrative physiology Bryant Stamford wrote “All you have to do is make modest demands on your muscles regularly” and suggested that even the simple act of walking upstairs could be enough to maintain muscle mass.

So, good news, it turns out working out doesn’t have to involve going out… at least more than once a week.

