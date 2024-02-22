The Project

Working From Home May Become A Legal Right

Working from home may become a legal right for millions of workers as The Fair Work Commission investigates changes to industry awards.

The Fair Work Commission is currently investigating whether basic rights for workers on awards need to be changed in order to accommodate flexible work arrangements. 

The findings of the review could impact about 2.2 million workers on award wages. 

Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke told Sky News Australia that there were “plenty of examples” of instances where working from home had improved productivity.

“There are situations where it’s mutual benefit for the employer and the employee,” Mr Burke said.

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, also speaking to Sky News Australia, said that most employers would be happy to give their workers flexibility. 

“Most employers who are in a tough competition for talent at the moment … are happy to have highly skilled workers given that extra flexibility, if it means getting them to come on board and keeping them,” Plibersek said.

