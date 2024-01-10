The Project

Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

Imagine you were being paid less superannuation and a lower minimum wage than everyone else in this country, and was all perfectly legal.

That’s the situation facing tens of thousands of Aussies who are fighting back.

Australian employers must pay a minimum of 11% to their staff in super, under the Superannuation Guarantee. 

But at Orana, a major employment provider for people living with disability, their workers only get 9.5% super, and it’s perfectly legal.

Orana employs around 450 workers in jobs such as landscaping, packing and customer service.

Around 20,000 Aussies living with disability are employed by Australian disability enterprises, or ADEs, like Orana.

But the last update to the ADEs workplace laws was in 2021. 

Since then, the superannuation guarantee has been updated three times. 

Last year, the Disability Royal Commission heard people with disability were working for pay as low as $2.27 per hour, far below the national minimum, but that’s legal too.

Disability advocate Elly Desmarchelier told The Project that the disparity in superannuation is shocking, but indicative of long standing attitudes towards people living with disability. 

“For decades the value that we have placed on the work of people with disability has been low, and this is just the latest example of that,” Desmarchelier said, adding “We have been underpaying people with disability and now it’s just super that has been added to the list.”

Desmarchelier went on to explain how people living with disability have likely already experienced living with financial hardship. 

“The sad thing is, people with disability have probably lived in poverty most of their life which means, they haven’t gained that much super along the way,” she explained.

“42 per cent of people with disability live in poverty so every dollar counts.”

