Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

COVID restrictions seem like a distant memory, but it seems the hobbies we all took up to keep ourselves busy in lockdown have stuck.

New data from the UK suggests the number of people walking for leisure, which boomed in lockdown, remains well above pre-COVID levels.

Wordle is still going strong, as is the popular lockdown app Duolingo, which continues to soar in popularity.

It seems that Covid reminded us that outside of work and socialising with our friends, having hobbies to turn to has a myriad of physical and mental health benefits.

Speaking on hobbies, psychologist Emma Kenny said “At a time when life was uncertain, things that felt certain – like doing Duolingo every day – reminded us that we had a level of control over our environments.

‘When everything felt out of control, that was really helpful, and these hobbies probably still remind us of that.”

