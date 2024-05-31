Wordle Is Legally Challenging Geography-Based Spinoff Worldle

The legal filing states that Worldle is "creating confusion" and capitalising "on the enormous goodwill" of Wordle, which was purchased by the New York Times in 2022 for a whopping seven figure sum.

However, the software developer and creator of Worldle Kody McDonald has said that he will fight back, as he is just one of many businesses with similar titles.

Speaking with the BBC, McDonald said: "There's a whole industry of [dot]LE games,"

"Wordle is about words, Worldle is about the world, Flaggle is about flags", he said.

The New York Times disagrees, arguing that Worldle's likeness to Wordle goes beyond its title ending.

Worldle is "nearly identical in appearance, sound, meaning, and imparts the same commercial impression to… Wordle," it says in the legal document.

Wordle is not the only company that has benefited from Wordle's success; others include Quordle, which requires you to guess four words at the same time. Nerdle is a maths-based game, and Heardle is based on identifying music.

Last year, the New York Times head of games, Jonathan Knight, told the BBC that imitation was "the best form of flattery".

"We've always been fine with [similar games] and think that they just help keep the game fresh and alive for people," he said then.

McDonald said he was "disappointed" legal action was being taken against him, but insisted he was unphased.

"Worst case scenario, we'll change the name, but I think we'll be okay."