Woolworths Trialling The Removal Of Single-Use Plastic Bags In Produce Department

The trial will be rolled out in 12 stores in Western Australia for six weeks.

Woolworths will be testing a variety of bagging options, including brown paper bags, alongside reusable mesh bags.

A Woolworths spokesperson spoke to 7NEWS.com.au and explained that the trial has been initiated as a response to new legislation being introduced in WA.

“We are preparing for upcoming changes in WA, with a Government ban on single-use plastic fruit and veg bags set to start in March next year,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Twelve of our stores in WA are part of a six-week trial process that is testing a number of different bagging options.

“Customers shopping in a trial store can choose to go bagless with their fruit and veg purchase or bring their own reusable bag. We will also be offering reusable mesh bags.

“As the trial kicks off, we are offering all of our customers shopping in the selected trial stores a three-pack of Woolworths reusable mesh bags for 30 cents. These bags can be used again and again.

“We understand this will be an adjustment for customers, and we’d like to thank our customers for helping us to prepare for the WA Government’s upcoming ban on single-use fruit and veg bags.” The trial has already received some backlash on social media, with people taking to Reddit to express their disdain.

“There’s zero chance I’m paying for that,” one person wrote.

“Have they also removed hard-plastic cases for 100g of pre-chopped onions, which used 10000x the amount of plastic?” another highlighted.

“This is where their next billion profit is made,” another said.

“Go buy a pack of freezer bags for 80c and use them. Plus, you get the remaining freezer bags as a bonus,” one person suggested. Other people seem to think that the change is a good way to reduce plastic use.

“Time for you to put on your big boy pants and put up with mild inconveniences for the sake of the planet,” one person replied.

“Use a mesh bags, reuse old bags, or better yet, grow the f**k up and don't use a bag every time you want an apple. It's really not that hard. This isn't about Woolworths' profits,” one person replied.