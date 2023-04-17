Woolworths To Phase Out 15c Plastic Bags In NSW, Victoria And Tasmania

The plastic bags will be phased out from Monday in an effort to reduce plastic waste.

The three states will join Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, ACT and Northern Territory, who have already ditched plastic bags.

By June, no store in Australia will sell them.

"The move will see more than 1800 tonnes of plastic removed from circulation annually across the state," said a Woolworths spokesperson, reported 9News.

"The upcoming change across the three states will complete Woolworths' nationwide transition to remove its 15-cent plastic bags from sale in all stores."

Made from 80 per cent recycled plastics, the bags were available for customers who had forgotten to bring bags, after Woolworths phased out free single-use plastic bags in 2018.

Image: Getty/Woolworths