The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woolworths To Phase Out 15c Plastic Bags In NSW, Victoria And Tasmania

Woolworths To Phase Out 15c Plastic Bags In NSW, Victoria And Tasmania

Woolworths shoppers in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania will no longer be able to purchase 15c plastic bags at the checkout.

The plastic bags will be phased out from Monday in an effort to reduce plastic waste.

The three states will join Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, ACT and Northern Territory, who have already ditched plastic bags.

By June, no store in Australia will sell them.

"The move will see more than 1800 tonnes of plastic removed from circulation annually across the state," said a Woolworths spokesperson, reported 9News.

"The upcoming change across the three states will complete Woolworths' nationwide transition to remove its 15-cent plastic bags from sale in all stores."

Made from 80 per cent recycled plastics, the bags were available for customers who had forgotten to bring bags, after Woolworths phased out free single-use plastic bags in 2018.

Image: Getty/Woolworths

Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...
NEXT STORY

Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

    Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

    Look, it worked, but that really isn’t the point.
    Pub Slammed For Putting Plastic Cheese On Parma/Parmi/Whatever You Call It

    Pub Slammed For Putting Plastic Cheese On Parma/Parmi/Whatever You Call It

    The country may be at odds on whether to call it a parma or parmi, but we can all agree that using fake cheese on the pub classic is just blasphemous.
    New Survey Reveals Kids Think Robots Have Feelings And We Should Be Nice To Them

    New Survey Reveals Kids Think Robots Have Feelings And We Should Be Nice To Them

    A new study has revealed kids believe smart devices like Alexa have feelings and we shouldn't be yelling at them.
    Extremely Rare Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In Australia This Week

    Extremely Rare Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In Australia This Week

    This is a solar eclipse that you won't want to miss!
    Mars And Snickers Bars Start Using Paper-Based Packaging That Can Be Recycled

    Mars And Snickers Bars Start Using Paper-Based Packaging That Can Be Recycled

    Mars and Snickers bars will look slightly different soon, as Mars Wrigley is changing the packaging to be more eco-friendly.