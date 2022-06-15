The Project

Woolworths To Freeze Prices On Some Household Products

Woolworths will freeze prices on essential items as inflation continues to hit the hip pocket.

The price freeze will be officially announced on Thursday morning, with Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci emailing customers to inform them of the news.

"The challenges we've worked through together in the last two plus years have been unparalleled – from droughts and fires to COVID (A thru O), floods and supply shortages and now inflation and the pressure on household budgets," the emails says, according to 9News.

‘Essential trolley items’ will include pantry items such as sugar, flour, oats, pasta, tea, coffee and bread rolls; frozen essentials such as vegetables; some deli items such as cheese and bacon; and household cleaning products and some baby products.

The freeze on prices will remain in place until the end of the year.

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index data, vegetable prices have increased by an average of 6.6 per cent, fruit up by 5 per cent, and meat and seafood up by 4.8 per cent.

"Most recently, we have seen material inflation in vegetables given the very poor growing season on the Eastern Seaboard, due to the rain, high humidity and low light levels – hence what you may see on cucumbers, capsicums and lettuces amongst others,” Banducci continues in the email.

