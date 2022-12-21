The Project

Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Two elderly women became distressed when their cheques were not accepted when trying to do their Christmas grocery shopping.

The store manager of Woolworths Warriewood then stepped in and took care of their $200 bill.

This was witnessed by broadcaster and author Wendy Harmer, who lives in the area.

Harmer shared the heartwarming story on her Twitter account.

“Two elderly ladies @woolworths Warriewood today trying to pay for groceries with a cheque”

“Store doesn’t accept cheques; they’re distressed - will they have to put it all back?”

“Store manager steps in takes care of their $200 bill and says ‘Merry Christmas’.”

She added, “Should mention… they had offered to go to the bank to get cash…but the bank wasn’t close (they never are these days). So it was a kind gesture.”

Woolworths responded to the Daily Mail Australia, stating that although the store manager was unavailable, “they are very happy the ladies were able to finish their shopping and hope they enjoy the Christmas season”.

It is the ‘season of good acts’ with over 1,000 surprise moments for customers.

“As our store teams know their local customers best, we left it to them to choose who to surprise and what the gift could be.”

