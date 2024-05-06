Woolworths Set To Release Hokey Pokey Mud Cake

The cake, which will only be available for a limited time, will be covered in milk chocolate and chocolate-coated honeycomb pieces.

“Hokey Pokey continues to be a popular ice cream flavour, and we wanted to bring this classic taste to our mud cake range,” a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au.

“In the past, we’ve experimented with a few ice cream flavours, like last year’s Cookies & Cream mud cake. It was a huge hit.

“Bringing delicious chocolate and honeycomb together, we hope everyone can enjoy this sweet treat, whether it’s a convenient dessert or becomes part of a larger celebration cake masterpiece.

“As the name suggests, that’s what it’s all about.”