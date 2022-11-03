The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woolworths Say Food Prices Have Increased 7.3% Across Australia In The Last 3 Months

Woolworths Say Food Prices Have Increased 7.3% Across Australia In The Last 3 Months

Inflation accelerated 7.3 per cent for Australian food prices in the last quarter, supermarket giant Woolworths said on Thursday.

Woolworths said its first-quarter sales were up 1.8 per cent to $16.4 billion, compared to a year ago, thanks to a strong contribution from Big W and its wholesale food business.

Australian food sales were down 0.5 per cent to $12.2b, but Big W sales were up 30.1 per cent to $1.2b and business-to-business sales were up 26 per cent, also to $1.2b.

"We continue to see early signs of customer purchasing habits changing but it remains unclear how much of this relates to cost-of-living pressures compared to COVID normalisation," chief executive Brad Banducci told reporters.

Some customers who shop to a weekly food budget are substituting cheaper items, such as buying chicken instead of red meat, but this isn't a pronounced trend as yet.

"It's early days, a more major trend is a post-COVID normalisation of how people are shopping," Mr Banducci said.

Sunday has returned as Woolworths' busiest important shopping day and e-commerce sales fell 14.5 per cent to $1.6b during the quarter, compared to a year ago.

On a three-year basis, e-commerce sales growth is still strong, however.

Woolworths on Tuesday announced it would deliver a selection of seasonal favourites and entertaining essentials to the same price or less as they were last Christmas.

Mr Banducci said that supply chain issues remained an issue, frozen vegetables in particular, with Tasmania producing a poor crop of corn and potatoes.

"That's also flowed through to some Woolworths crisps," he said, adding that we didn't want to "overplay" the problem.

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels
NEXT STORY

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

Being a parent can be incredibly stressful, and many take comfort in parenting forums for tips and advice. However, a study has found that excessive exposure to parenting forums can trigger higher stress levels in mothers.
Giant Christmas Baubles Cause Havoc On The Loose In Central London

Giant Christmas Baubles Cause Havoc On The Loose In Central London

‘Tis the season, it's time for carolers to sing, elves to be on shelves and giant balls to roll down central London. Ah actually, that one was a mishap.
Dobby Memorial Threatened To Be Removed After Harry Potter Fans Keep Leaving Socks At Iconic Location

Dobby Memorial Threatened To Be Removed After Harry Potter Fans Keep Leaving Socks At Iconic Location

The memorial for the adored Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, has become inundated with trinkets left by Potter fans which are now threatening local wildlife.
Cops Dressed As The Avengers Smash Drug Ring In Peru

Cops Dressed As The Avengers Smash Drug Ring In Peru

Marvel's multiverse of madness might have finally coincided with our universe.
Bunnings Worker Begs Storegoers To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Into Stores

Bunnings Worker Begs Storegoers To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Into Stores

A Bunnings Warehouse worker has asked to ban dog owners from bringing their pups into the store.