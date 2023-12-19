Woolworths Removes The Iconic Aussie Jaffa From Shelves

Everyone has their favourite Aussie lolly. Some people love a little freckle, others are keen on a red frog, and then there are those who enjoy the crisp, hard shell and smooth orange chocolate of a Jaffa.

Well, now Jaffa fans will struggle to get their hands on their choccy of choice, with big supermarket chain Woolworths taking them off the shelves.

According to news.com.au, the round orange treats have secretly been removed from the aisles, and people are up in arms.

A spokesperson for Woolworths told news.com.au that they decided after an internal review.

“We’re constantly reviewing the range of products we sell, and that can mean some are replaced…We’re always working to make sure we stock the range of products that have the broadest customer appeal.”

But if you are a fan, don’t worry, you can still get Jaffas at Big W and Coles, so you have options.

Spare a thought for the fans of iconic Aussie snacks that no longer exist, the Fantale, the Incredibites, and the Muncheros.