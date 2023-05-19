Woolworths Raises Price Of Cult Classic Roast Chicken

Woolies roast chooks have now seen another rise in price after the supermarket chain announced an increase from $11 to $12.

The cult classic dinner rose from $10 - $11 last February, but a Woolworths spokesperson said the newest rise to $12 was due to rising cost productions.

"At Woolworths, we understand that every dollar counts and work hard to provide value for customers every time they shop with us while balancing the needs of our suppliers," the spokesperson said.

"For the first time since February 2022, we reluctantly increased the price of our roast chickens by $1 due to an increase in input costs.

"We still believe our delicious hot roast chooks provide excellent value, whether it's a dinner for the family or to share at a picnic with friends."

At the time of publishing, a Coles roast chicken currently remains at $11.