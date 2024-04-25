Woolworths Mocked For Selling Anzac Day Mud Cake With Spelling Error

An image of the cake, which was likely meant to say "Lest we forget", was posted to the Australia subreddit by user CornaCMD.

Commenters were quick to condemn Woolies over the spelling error, with some believing an Anzac Day-themed mud cake is inappropriate to begin with.

"Even if it was spelt right, it's pretty tasteless to sell ANZAC day-themed mud cakes," said one unimpressed commenter.

Some questioned how Woolies could even make such an error, while another asked "What disrespectful bozo thought a decorated mudcake was appropriate for Anzac day?"