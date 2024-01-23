The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woolworths Defend Decision To Ditch Aus Merch But Say It Could Have Been Explained Better

Woolworths Defend Decision To Ditch Aus Merch But Say It Could Have Been Explained Better

Woolworths staff are being subjected to increasing abuse after a decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise, forcing the supermarket giant to take out full-page newspaper ads explaining the move.

Earlier in January the retailer revealed it would no longer stock the public holiday paraphernalia on its shelves due to declining sales, prompting backlash from some and even calls for a boycott from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

Since then two stores have been vandalised with pro-Australia Day graffiti and, according to Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of acts of rudeness or aggression to workers.

"It's critically important that any frustration is expressed towards me and the executive and that it's not to our hard-working team in stores," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

"We could have done a better job of landing our message more clearly at the beginning and therefore, I felt it was appropriate to come back out and reiterate our message and be very clear."

Mr Banducci reiterated that sales of Australia Day merchandise had been slipping for a number of years and the space they had taken up on shelves had already begun to shrink.

Mr Banducci has personally received more than 3000 emails from members of the public since the decision.

Despite the backlash, he said there were "not really" any signs of a Woolworths boycott.

"But that is not our real focus, our real focus is how our team feel, how our customers feel and what happens in our stores," he said.

Other retailers including Aldi and Kmart have also revealed they will not stock Australia Day merchandise, but rival supermarket chain Coles will continue to sell the items.

Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams
NEXT STORY

Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

Swifties have been issued a warning after a recent spike in Taylor Swift ticket scams that have already cost Aussies $135,000, as the country prepares for the pop star's Eras Tour shows in February.
Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of Photoshoot In Solidarity With Condé Nast Strike

Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of Photoshoot In Solidarity With Condé Nast Strike

Anne Hathaway has reportedly walked out of a Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Condé Nast’s strike.
Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

Melbourne has just made the list of Time Out’s best cities for 2024.
North Queensland Battered By First Signs Of Slow-Moving Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

North Queensland Battered By First Signs Of Slow-Moving Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

The first sign of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is forecast as north Queensland braces for impact.
Gen Z TikToker Says 9-2 Is The ‘Perfect’ Work Day

Gen Z TikToker Says 9-2 Is The ‘Perfect’ Work Day

A Gen Z TikToker has claimed he could work a 9-2 workday “every day” because it would offer the best work-life balance.