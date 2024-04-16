Woolworths Boss Threatened With Jail For Failing To Answer Senate Inquiry Questions

Banducci was asked repeatedly during a hearing into supermarket prices to disclose Woolworths' return on equity, a key measure of the company's profitability.

Instead, the chief executive declined to answer the questions, focusing on the company's return on investment.

"We measure return on investment, which we think is the right way of measuring profitability in a company," he told the inquiry on Tuesday.

Inquiry chair and Greens senator Nick McKim warned Banducci a failure to answer the question directly may lead him to being held in contempt by the Senate.

Such a charge comes with a fine of up to $5000 and a possible prison sentence of six months.

The failure to disclose the answer led to the inquiry being forced to suspend its hearings.

The profit margins of major supermarkets has come under scrutiny at the inquiry, with Woolworths and Coles being accused of price gouging.

