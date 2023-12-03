Woolworths And Coles To Face Senate Inquiry Over Possible Price Gouging During Cost Of Living Crisis

Tasmanian Greens Senator Nick McKim told the Guardian that the Senate inquiry is a “critical step toward dismantling the market concentration that’s led to unfair pricing and stifled competition.”

“We’ll find a way to dismantle their power and bring grocery prices down.”

In August, Woolworths reported a $1.62 billion profit, while Coles posted a $1.1 billion profit.

Both supermarket chains have consistently denied price gouging, citing productivity improvements and cost efficiencies as the reason for their record profits.

At the time, Woolworths CEO, Brad Banducci, said of the profit: "Improved financial performance in [the 2023 financial year] reflects a return to relative stability following the material disruption of COVID in the last three years and more than $300 million in COVID-related costs.”

Woolworths has also stated that competition, particularly international competition like Aldi and Costco, has never been greater. Coles and Woolworths dominate market share, holding two-thirds of the market, while Aldi has a little over 10 per cent.

Earlier this year, the supermarket giants received a CHOICE Shonky Award for “cashing in during a cost-of-living crisis.”

In response to their new award, a Coles spokesperson explained to CHOICE that they were helping customers “find great value in store” with their ‘Great Value, Hands Down’ campaign.

"At a time when cost of living is adding pressure to Aussie families and their grocery budgets, Coles is making it easier than ever for customers to find great value in store and online with the launch of its 'Great Value, Hands Down' campaign.

"Coles stores across the country and Coles Online will bring immediate value to customers by bringing down the price of more than 500 products for at least three months.”